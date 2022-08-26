Suspect wanted for grabbing woman while half naked on trail in Fairfax County

Detectives believe the suspect may have exposed himself on the trail near the Fairfax County Parkway on at least three other occasions.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A morning walk in Fairfax County turned into an unwanted interaction when a half naked man grabbed a woman from behind Friday.

Fairfax County police responded around 8:12 a.m. to the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, also known as WO&D Trail, where they were informed that the victim was walking east on the trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway, near mile marker 18.5, when the incident happened.

A man came up behind the victim and grabbed her around the waist. When the woman was able to break free, she then saw the man, who wasn't wearing pants, running toward Sunset Hills Road, nearby Town Center Parkway, in Reston.

Officers with the help of the K9 unit searched the area, but the man was not found.

According to police, the suspect has been described as white or Hispanic, 5 foot 5 inches to 5 foot 8 inches tall, 30-40 years old, with an athletic build. At the time of the incident he was wearing a dark-colored head band and a yellow exercise vest.

Detectives believe the suspect may have exposed himself between 6 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 3, 15, and 18 on the trail near the Fairfax County Parkway.

Detectives are working on canvassing the area for surveillance footage near the trail. Community members who may live near by are asked to review their home surveillance for any suspicious activity.