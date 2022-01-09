Police: Man shot to death in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. Thursday night.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was not conscious or breathing and the man was later pronounced dead.
The victim has not been identified. No suspect information has been released and there is no word on what may have led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on charges of shooting two students outside a charter school in Northeast D.C. Wednesday morning.
