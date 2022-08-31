45-year-old man wanted for shooting juvenile near Southeast DC school

The shooting happened just blocks away from Bard High School, leaving the juvenile with life-threatening injuries.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 45-year-old man accused of shooting a juvenile Wednesday morning near a Southeast D.C. high school.

Police responded to Alabama Avenue Southeast, around 9:30 a.m., just blocks away from Bard High School after a receiving a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a boy suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Through an investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect in the case as Delmar Whitley, of Southeast D.C. He is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with assault with intent to kill (gun).

MPD seeks assistance in locating 45-year-old Delmar Whitley. He is WANTED in connection to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on 8/31/22 in the 4700 b/o Alabama Ave, SE.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/ text 50411



Release: https://t.co/TXsmIaVglr pic.twitter.com/Iwuoi6ci05 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 3, 2022

No suspect motive has been released for the shooting incident.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Whitley, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

