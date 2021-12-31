x
Virginia

Deputies investigate woman's death in Ashburn

Officials have not said how Goode died or if they are searching for any suspects at this time.

ASHBURN, Va. — Deputies are investigating after a woman was found unconscious by a family member at a home in Ashburn Thursday evening.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode was found at a home in the 23200 block of Connie Marie Terrace. She was unconscious and taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center where she died from her injuries. 

Detectives are investigating Goode's death in coordination with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Officials have not said how Goode died or if they are searching for any suspects at this time. 

The sheriff's office says people who live nearby should expect to see a heightened law enforcement presence as they look into Goode's death.

