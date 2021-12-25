Man killed in Christmas Eve homicide in Northeast

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on Christmas Eve in the Grant Park neighborhood in Northeast.
According to a 6th District spokesman, the unidentified victim was found shot in the 200 block of 56th St. NE. Th man has died from his gun shot injuries shortly before 6 p.m.
About two hours later, police confirmed the man did not survive his gun shot injuries.
According to MPD's website. homicides in DC are up 12% from last year. Last year the police were dealing with around 196 homicides during this time of year, now the police are dealing with more than 220.
MPD released a lookout for a a black Mercedes SUV, last seen headed westbound on 55th St NE.
The shooting was at least the second homicide in the D.C. area on Christmas Eve. Police in Prince George's County said another man was killed in a shooting in Temple Hills while driving a truck on Branch Avenue near Barnabas Road.
