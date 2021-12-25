Man killed in Christmas Eve homicide in Northeast

One man is dead after he was shot in Northeast tonight on Christmas eve.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on Christmas Eve in the Grant Park neighborhood in Northeast.

According to a 6th District spokesman, the unidentified victim was found shot in the 200 block of 56th St. NE. Th man has died from his gun shot injuries shortly before 6 p.m.

About two hours later, police confirmed the man did not survive his gun shot injuries.

According to MPD's website. homicides in DC are up 12% from last year. Last year the police were dealing with around 196 homicides during this time of year, now the police are dealing with more than 220.

#Breaking shooting on 200 block of 56th St NE has turned deadly the adult male did not survive, Lookout for a black Mercedes SUV, last seen headed westbound on 55th St NE@wusa9

Thats TWO homicides in DMV on Christmas eve....https://t.co/yfjXtreNhO pic.twitter.com/MwvdtR0iwL — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) December 25, 2021

MPD released a lookout for a a black Mercedes SUV, last seen headed westbound on 55th St NE.