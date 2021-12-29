Brother of Washington Football Team player Montez Sweat killed in Virginia

Henrico County police are investigating the death of Anthony R. Sweat, after he was

HENRICO, Va. — Police are investigating after a shooting took the life of a Washington Football Player's brother Tuesday evening.

Henrico Police received a report of a shooting in the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive. People in the area fled, running as the shots were going off, police said in a release.

Once the scene was secured, police found a victim. That victim was later identified as Anthony R. Sweat, the 27-year-old brother of Washington Football Team player Montez Sweat, the team confirmed Wednesday.

EMS pronounced Anthony Sweat, the only victim of the shooting, dead at the scene. In a release, Henrico Police say that Anthony Sweat had possible gunshot wound(s).

Ron Rivera the head coach for the Washington Football Team spoke about the deadly shooting Wednesday during a presser conference.

“It is rough and our thoughts and prayers are with the families," said Rivera. "When we're here in the facility, we try to make sure the players understand that we're here for them. We do have a team psychologist and sports psychologist and she's available as well as not just myself but the position coaches, coordinators and Malcolm Blacken, who's our director of player development. It is tough and it's something that each guy will handle individually. At the same time, we're there for them.”

Anthony's death brings the total number of reported homicides for Henrico County up to 25 for 2021. Last year, there were 15, according to reporting from WTVR.

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting and the events leading to this tragic incident to reach out. If you have information, call Detective Ensor at 804-928-0279, Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or online at P3Tips.com. Crime Stoppers and P3Tips are both anonymous.