Prince George's Police are asking for tips that may help them capture the shooter in this case.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man is dead after a person shot him in his pickup truck along a busy Prince George’s County road.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in Temple Hills on Christmas Eve in the 4400 block of Branch Avenue near St. Barnabas Road, according to Prince George’s County Police Sergeant Lamar Robinson.

“We discovered an adult male with gunshot wounds to the upper body,” Robinson said.

He said the man was later taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Robinson confirmed police are looking at various angles for a motive in the case, including the possibility of road rage.

“We are investigating what the motive is in this case,” he said. “That is one of the angles we are looking at. That’s why we are asking for the public’s help.”

Robinson added other people were inside the car at the time of the shooting.

One day before Christmas... someone shoots a man dead in his car on Branch Rd. near St. Barnabas. @PGPDNews say they're looking into all angles right now for a motive, including road rage. They're asking for tips to solve this case at 1-866-411-TIPS. (@wusa9) 📹:@Mariovizcar pic.twitter.com/3RfPVEodAz — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) December 25, 2021

“We’re not saying who they are because that remains under investigation,” he said.

Homicide rates are up all across the D.C. region and the country.

Prince George’s County has experienced at least 101 homicides this year, according to county data. This is the first time the county has observed more than 100 homicides since 2008.

Prince George’s County Police ask if witnesses saw what happened Friday afternoon on Branch Avenue, that they call 1-866-411-TIPS with information.

“I mean, it’s Christmas Eve,” Robinson said. “This is not the way this family wants to celebrate their Christmas and we want to, at least, give them the opportunity to get some closure.”