Virginia man suspected in Talbot Co. Christmas Eve murder

Police are searching for Mauricio Ibarra Juarez, 31, of Winchester, Virginia.

TALBOT COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are looking for a man suspected fo murdering a woman last week in Talbot County, Maryland.

A felony warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for 31-year-old Mauricio Ibarra Juarez of Winchester, Virginia, police said. Juarez is suspected in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Marta Merina of Trappe, Maryland, on Christmas Eve. Merina was found shot on early Christmas morning, according to police.

Shortly after 6:15 a.m., on December 25, police responded to the 2900 block of Howell Point Road in Trappe for a reported shooting. Responding officers found Merina outside her home suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Her death was ruled a homicide.

State troopers from the Easton Barrack, along with deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, with the assistance of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, are investigating the incident.

Investigators believe Juarez knew Merina prior to the shooting. Police say Juarez may be traveling in a white GMC Sierra truck. He should be considered armed and dangerous, and police warn anyone who may see him to not approach him and call 911.