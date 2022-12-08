Here are the mask regulations in schools across the DMV

The CDC recommends wearing masks indoors for schools in communities with high COVID-19 levels.

WASHINGTON — Over the last few years, the pandemic has kept us on our toes with ever-changing mask regulations. With schools starting to reopen their doors for the 2022-23 school year, it is time to brush up on mask guidance for the youth in your life.

Are masks required or optional?

No need to flip through a back-to-school guide for the answer, WUSA9 has made it a little easier with a compiled list of mask rules for schools in the DMV.

D.C.

Masks were made optional at D.C. Public Schools buildings on March 16.

Montgomery County

In Montgomery County Public Schools masks have been made optional indoors, outside, and on school buses. If a student would like a mask they can request one from their school and it will be provided to them.

Prince George's County

Prince George's County Schools are requiring face masks again, citing the spread of COVID-19, according to the district.

The school district said that masks will be required in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the spread of COVID-19 BA.5.

Frederick County

Frederick County Public Schools does not require face masks in school buildings for students and staff. The district still encourages face covering use.

Fairfax County

As of March 1, when the Virginia General Assembly passed Senate Bill 739, Fairfax County has allowed parents to decide if their child should wear a mask in schools.

"We recognize our legal obligations and will maintain our commitment to the health and safety of our students and staff," Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent said.

Prince William County

In Prince William County, masks are required for students and adults in Head Start Pre-K classrooms based on federal rules. All other students, staff, and visitors can decide to wear or not to wear a mask based on personal preference.

Loudoun County

Masks are optional at Loudoun County Public Schools. Originally masks were set to become optional on Feb. 22, but a judge approved an injunction filed by three parents to remove the mandate a few days earlier.

Arlington County

Arlington Public Schools, in line with the Virginia law and CDC guidance as of Feb. 25, has made masks optional in school or on school buses for students, staff, visitors, and volunteers.

"APS is committed to inclusive, welcoming classrooms, and students will not be separated or grouped based on mask preferences," a spokesperson for the public schools said.

Stafford County

Masks are not mandatory for students, staff and visitors at Stafford County Public Schools.