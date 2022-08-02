Loudoun County Public Schools to make masks optional starting Feb. 22

Students still will be required to wear masks on buses, which is required by a federal order regarding public transportation.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Masks will become optional at Loudoun County Public Schools starting at the end of the month.

According to a release from the superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools, Scott A. Ziegler, the shift in mask requirements comes after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed Senate Bill 739. The bill allows parents to have their children opt out from mask requirements in schools.

Ziegler said Wednesday that COVID transmission rates in Loudoun County are high but continue to decrease.

"To that end, LCPS will make a shift in safety protocols to allow parents to opt out their children from the mask requirement starting Tuesday, February 22," said Ziegler. "Other COVID-19 mitigation measures will remain in place."

While masks will no longer be mandatory, Ziegler said they are still encouraged while community COVID transmission rates remain high.

Employees who are not vaccinated still will be required to wear masks while transmission rates are high. Vaccinated employees will be able to choose whether to wear a mask or not.

Federal regulations also require any preschool program governed by Head Start to continue requiring masks.

"Thank you for your ongoing patience and understanding as we work together to keep our students and staff safe and our schools open for in-person learning," said Ziegler.

