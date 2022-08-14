Prince George's County Schools return to mandatory mask police ahead of the school year

The announcement came last month when PGCPS decided to make masks optional for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Schools (PGCPS) are requiring masks again starting Aug. 15, citing the spread of COVID-19, according to the district.

The school district said Friday that masks will be required in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the spread of COVID-19 BA.5. The county health department recommended the decision, according to PGCPS.

The announcement came after last month when PGCPS decided to make masks optional for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

"Mask policy is subject to change according to local and/or state health department guidelines and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations," PGCPS said in an announcement.

The CDC relaxed several COVID restrictions on Thursday, including dropping a "test-to-stay" recommendation which will allow students to keep attending school after being exposed to COVID-19.