DC Health expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine for residents

WASHINGTON — D.C. Health announced Friday that they have expanded the eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine to align with the CDC's recommendation as cases continue to rise across the District.

The new criteria include District residents, people who work in the District, students enrolled at District universities or colleges, and people affiliated with D.C. Health Programs that receive health care services in D.C., and who are 18 years old or older and meet one of the requirements.

Residents of all sexual orientations or gender, who have had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks, including those currently considered at the highest risk can now get vaccinated.

Previously, the criteria held a focus on men that identified as gay or bisexual who had sex with multiple men in the last 14 days.

Sex workers and staff at establishments where sexual activity happens are still included in the monkeypox vaccination criteria.

The updated criteria information will go into effect on Aug. 13.

As of Aug. 12, there have been 321 cases in the District, representing the highest number of cases per capita in the country.

D.C. Health received around 21,755 doses of the monkeypox vaccine and has administered more than 15,671 doses. More than 28,700 District residents have pre-registered for the vaccine.

Residents can pre-register under the new criteria beginning on Aug. 13 on PreventMonkeypox.dc.gov .