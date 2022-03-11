Masks optional for DC schools as of March 16

Masks will be optional for students, staff and visitors in DC Public Schools, falling in line with latest health guidance.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Public Schools officials announced on Friday that masks will be optional at its buildings, beginning March 16.

The change comes amid current low levels of COVID-19 in the District and falls in line with the latest health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Starting Wednesday, masks will be optional for students, staff and visitors in D.C. Public Schools buildings, DCPS offices and on OSSE-DOT transportation.

The school district noted that wearing a mask or not is an individual decision and urged respect for everyone's choices.

"I recognize that this is a change for our school community and may cause some initial concern. I want to strongly reiterate that all our students and staff are welcome to continue to wear a mask if they choose, and we will actively promote a climate where this choice is respected," a letter from Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said.

Families who wish to continue to have their children wear masks will have access to free masks at school. Families can also visit their neighborhood COVID Center to receive free, child-sized KN95 respirator masks. COVID-19 testing resources and vaccinations are also available at these locations.

"Families who wish for their child to continue to wear a mask should have a conversation with their child about their expectations," Ferebee advised.