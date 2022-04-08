DC mobile clinic to deliver back-to-school shots to children in the District

The mobile clinic will make its first stop this Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. at the Kelly Miller Middle School.

WASHINGTON — The first day of school for D.C. students is weeks away, and DC Health want to keep students and staff healthy before they return to the classroom.

The Kids Mobile Medical Clinic bus is offering free vaccinations to all D.C. children ages six months and up as well for their families.

"Our goal is to increase vaccination rates in children here in D.C.," Janine Rethy, M.D., pediatrician at MedStar Georgetown Community Pediatrics, and Director of the Kids Mobile Medical Clinic said.

The mobile clinic will make its first stop on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. at the Kelly Miller Middle School located at 301 49th Street Northeast.

Students will also have another opportunity to get their vaccinations since the clinic will be available in different parts of D.C. every Tuesday in August and September.

The vaccinations include COVID-19 booster, back-to-school required vaccinations, and first time COVID-19 vaccines.

"For more than 30 years our role has been to be in the community to help address the problem of health disparities, bringing families care where they are," Rethy said. "For this particular effort we are glad to be partnering with DC Health to provide both regular childhood vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines to all children."

The mobile clinic was made possible through a partnership with DC Health, MedStar Georgetown Community Pediatrics, and Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.

According to District of Columbia Immunization Attendance Policy, all D.C. students must have up-to-date immunization certification on file with the school within the first 20 days. Students won't be allowed to attend a school or school activities until immunization certification is secured.