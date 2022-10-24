Man charged for indecent exposure in Manassas Mall

Mall security was initially told that a man, who is now identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Jowi, was exposing himself in the kids' area of the mall.

MANASSAS, Va. — A man in Prince William County was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in Manassas Mall. Officials said the man was in the "kids' area" of the mall at the time of the incident.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the mall on Sudley Rd. in Manassas, Virginia around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Mall security was initially told that a man, who is now identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Jowi, was exposing himself in the kids' area of the mall. When security arrived at the area they found Jowi exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures. Officials said that there were not any reports of any physical contact with children.

Although officials said that Jowi left the mall before police arrived, officers later found Jowi nearby. Initially, Jowi provided false identification information, according to police.

Jonathan Jowi, 30, was charged with indecent exposure, obscene sexual display, and false ID to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.