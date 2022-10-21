Police: Construction worker hit and killed by car in Prince George's Co.

There is no word on if the driver will face charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a construction worker was hit by a car Thursday morning, killing him as he was standing in a closed section of the roadway.

According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department, 52-year-old Christopher Carter was working as a construction worker near New Hampshire Avenue and Metzerott Road. Just after 10 a.m., an unidentified person drove through a closed section of the roadway, hitting Carter.

Carter died in the roadway, according to police.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

There is no word on if the driver will face charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers who wish to be anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Callers should refer to case number 22-0050895.

RELATED: