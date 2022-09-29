'Move Over' law to become stricter in Maryland

Drivers must move over or slow down for any vehicle with emergency flashers on beginning Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Maryland's move over law is about to become more strict.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, drivers will be required by law to move over or slow down for any vehicle on the roadside that has emergency flashers on.

A previous version of the law protected only emergency responders and road workers.

Now all vehicles are covered, according to Montgomery County state senator Jeff Waldstreicher.

"Come Saturday, if you come across a disabled vehicle of any type on any road, you should move over to provide that vehicle with enough space that they can be safe and not have to be worried about risking their lives," Waldstreicher said.

"If you can't move over or you're moving too quick, or there's just not enough room, then slow down."

Roadway safety is a shared responsibility. How we keep ourselves and other motorists safe is changing. On October 1st, the #MoveOver law expands to require motorists to #SlowDown or #MoveOver for ALL vehicles displaying flashing lights. #MDOTsafety pic.twitter.com/OcTfSE7C9U — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) September 29, 2022

Colonel Kevin Anderson, Chief of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police explained enforcement.

"Law enforcement absolutely will write a citation for failure to move over," Anderson said.

"The fine is pretty hefty - $110 and a point on your driver's license."

"If you're involved in one of these crashes as a result of failing to move over. It exponentially goes up," Anderson warned.

Anderson cited a poll showing 32% of Maryland drivers indicated they were "unsure" or thought there was "no" Move Over law in the state.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: AAA worker struck and killed while helping stranded driver in Bowie