'Move Over' law to become stricter in Maryland

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Maryland's move over law is about to become more strict.
Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, drivers will be required by law to move over or slow down for any vehicle on the roadside that has emergency flashers on.
A previous version of the law protected only emergency responders and road workers.
Now all vehicles are covered, according to Montgomery County state senator Jeff Waldstreicher.
"Come Saturday, if you come across a disabled vehicle of any type on any road, you should move over to provide that vehicle with enough space that they can be safe and not have to be worried about risking their lives," Waldstreicher said.
"If you can't move over or you're moving too quick, or there's just not enough room, then slow down."
Colonel Kevin Anderson, Chief of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police explained enforcement.
"Law enforcement absolutely will write a citation for failure to move over," Anderson said.
"The fine is pretty hefty - $110 and a point on your driver's license."
"If you're involved in one of these crashes as a result of failing to move over. It exponentially goes up," Anderson warned.
Anderson cited a poll showing 32% of Maryland drivers indicated they were "unsure" or thought there was "no" Move Over law in the state.
READ NEXT:
Troopers say a AAA worker is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while helping a stranded motorist in Bowie, Maryland, late Tuesday night.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.