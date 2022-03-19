20 residents displaced after Burtonsville fire

The fire was contained in the 1st and 2nd floor stairwell but caused damage to several units.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a fire at the Willow Manor at Fairland apartment complex that left several residents displaced.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. Saturday in the 13600 block of Robey Road.

Fire crews arrived on scene to heavy smoke throughout the 3-story residential building.

Firefighters safely assisted residents evacuating the building and began fighting the flames.

Officials say there was a sprinkler system present in the building that was fully charged.

The fire was placed under control in about 40 minutes and the building was ventilated.

There were a total of 20 apartments that were affected by the fire some of which experienced water damage.

There were no injuries civilian or departmental injuries reported.