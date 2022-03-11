Horse dead after barn fire in Potomac

Officials say a narrow entryway made it difficult for crews to extinguish the flames.

POTOMAC, Md. — One horse is dead and another is unaccounted for after a barn caught fire in Potomac, Maryland Thursday morning.

Units with the Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Stony Creek Road around 4:45 am. A resident in the area called in the fire after they saw the flames illuminating the sky. Fire officials said the barn was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene.

Officials said the barn was located about 2,700 feet off the main roadway behind the owner's home, which they said made it difficult for firefighters to access the barn and contain the fire.

The road was closed for several hours and multiple units were called in to assist with the containment of the fire.

Once the fire was contained, officials said the owner said both horses initially got out of the fire, but one of the horses went back in. Unfortunately, that horse was later pronounced dead once the fire was under control.

The barn had electricity and was occupied by horses and hay, according to authorities.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and the estimated damage to the barn is about $100,000.