Woman missing since January found dead near C&O Canal

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A woman who was missing since January was found dead on March 8 by US Park Police near the C&O Canal in Montgomery County Maryland.
On Thursday, Jan. 6, the United States Park Police went to an area of the C&O Canal called Lock #7 for a report of a missing woman.
Sibylle Zitko, 54, had last been seen in Bethesda around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2022.
According to a Reuters report, Zitko was a native of Germany and a long-time legal adviser in the office of the EU Delegation to the United States in Washington.
On March 8, 2022, US Park Police were called to the C&O Canal in the area of Lock #5 for a possible deceased woman. The Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service was also sent to the area and was able to find Zitko's body, according to US Park Police.
Detectives from the United States Park Police Criminal Investigation Branch were able to reach out to her family after the Chief Medical Examiner of Maryland was able to confirm the woman's identity.
The cause of death is not known at this time; however, preliminarily there is no evidence that would indicate foul play, officials stated. There is no active or ongoing threat to the community.
The investigation into this case remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to the death of Mrs. Sibylle Zitko is asked to call or Text the U.S. Park Police: (888) 361-3332 or (202) 379-4877. You may also submit a tip online via email to USPP_TIPline@nps.gov