Woman missing since January found dead near C&O Canal

The cause and manner of death are undetermined at this time; preliminary evidence shows there is no indication of foul play, officials said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A woman who was missing since January was found dead on March 8 by US Park Police near the C&O Canal in Montgomery County Maryland.

On Thursday, Jan. 6, the United States Park Police went to an area of the C&O Canal called Lock #7 for a report of a missing woman.

Sibylle Zitko, 54, had last been seen in Bethesda around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2022.

According to a Reuters report, Zitko was a native of Germany and a long-time legal adviser in the office of the EU Delegation to the United States in Washington.

Update: Advisor of EU Delegation to US found dead on 3/08 at the C&O Canal in the area of Lock #5 Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of the deceased as Mrs. Sibylle Zitko. Missing back in Jan, Prelim does not indicate foul play. @wusa9 https://t.co/xXB9mTUxZQ https://t.co/OPtReHUpFQ — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) March 18, 2022

On March 8, 2022, US Park Police were called to the C&O Canal in the area of Lock #5 for a possible deceased woman. The Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service was also sent to the area and was able to find Zitko's body, according to US Park Police.

Detectives from the United States Park Police Criminal Investigation Branch were able to reach out to her family after the Chief Medical Examiner of Maryland was able to confirm the woman's identity.

The cause of death is not known at this time; however, preliminarily there is no evidence that would indicate foul play, officials stated. There is no active or ongoing threat to the community.