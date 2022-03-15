Firefighters rescue people trapped in Southeast DC apartment fire

Firefighters say 13 adults as 7 children were displaced by the fire.

WASHINGTON — Firefighters worked quickly to save people trapped by an apartment fire in Southeast D.C. Monday night.

Crews rescued two adults, two children and one infant from approaching flames. One other person jumped from a window and had to be treated at the hospital for an injury, firefighters said. That person is expected to be OK.

Firefighters were first called to the three-story apartment building in the 3600 block of 6th Street Southeast for an alarm just before 8 p.m. When crews arrived, they found fire showing from the first floor of the building with people trapped above. They were cut off by heavy heat and smoke in the hallways, according to DC Fire and EMS.

Rescues were made by ladder. Firefighters said 14 ladders were used on all sides of the building to make sure people could get out safely, and in case firefighters needed help.

Lt. Timothy Bolding with DC Fire and EMS Truck 8 described his company's efforts to rescue those in need with the ladders.

"We tried to get as many ladders up as we can to try to get citizens out," Bolding said. In total, Bolding says his crew rescued three people from the top floor and other companies rescued more people from the lower floors.

Bolding said he has 25 years of experience and is retiring in May. He described it as "a walk in the park," given his years of experience.

Crew of #DCsBravest Truck 8 describe their rescue efforts on 6th St. SE. From left to right: Firefighter Renarday Hughes, Sergeant Jadonna Sanders, Lieutenant Timothy Bolding, and Probationary Firefighter Jason Harris. pic.twitter.com/R7ezxGNNGk — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 15, 2022

The fire was brought under control around 8:30 p.m.

In total, firefighters said 20 people were displaced by the fire, including seven children.