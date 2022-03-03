How to help those displaced by explosion at Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring

Cash donations are preferable to physical donations, officials say.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — After an explosion at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring Thursday afternoon, dozens of residents are suddenly living without homes and without any of their belongings.

County Executive Marc Elrich told reporters that the Friendly Garden Apartments is one of the affordable housing options in Montgomery County, so he feels especially responsible for helping the displaced residents.

“We know there is an absolute shortage of affordable housing to start with,” Elrich said.

He said he's committed to helping the residents for as long as it takes.

In the meantime, members of the community are also eager to help residents who are displaced.

Response efforts to the devastating apartment building fire in Silver Spring are ongoing. Officials will provide another update tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. (March 4).



If you are interested in making a donation to help those impacted, please visit ➡️ https://t.co/5whT3hhgkH. pic.twitter.com/sUUsXaaBoj — Montgomery County MD (@MontgomeryCoMD) March 3, 2022

Montgomery Housing Partners will accept cash donations, 100% of which would be used to provide relief to families as they move forward.

Donations can be made on MHP's website, which can be found here.

"Funds are needed for transportation, clothing, supplies for children, and other essentials. 100% of the donated funds will go to the families impacted by the fire," MHP said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Goldstein said there are several people who live in the buildings that are unaccounted for. He did not provide a specific number.

According to Goldstein, 10 people were hospitalized, three of whom have critical injuries. The apartment complex consists of six buildings, one of which is completely wrecked, three which have been deemed unsafe, and two that are still standing. Residents of the two buildings that are still standing will likely be able to get their belongings Thursday night with fire crews.

Those who are displaced are currently at the Gwendolyn Coffield Community Center, which is serving as a reunification center. Council President Gabe Albornoz said trauma workers will assist those who are there — as well as residents who were at work during the tragedy and will go there later in the evening.

Albornoz said the county is committed to doing everything it can to help the residents affected by the tragedy.

Montgomery County sent out an alert announcing White Oak Recreation Center will be closed until further notice because it will serve as an emergency shelter. Residents who are displaced will be staying at the recreation center for the time being.

Dr. Raymond Crowel, director of Montgomery County Health and Human Services, reiterated the importance of sending cash donations to MHP.

"We are asking folks not to make physical donations," he said.