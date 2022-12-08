Police: Armed man shot by officer during chase in SE DC

The man has been taken to a trauma center to be treated for his injuries. There is no update on his condition.

WASHINGTON — A man has been arrested after being shot by a DC Police officer during a chase in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, according to officials.

Assistant Chief Andre Wright said officers were called to the 1900 block of Savannah Street, SE around 7 p.m. for reports that a man was assaulting a woman and hitting her with a gun. When police arrived, they say the man began running away, and police chased him.

Wright said when his officers saw the man had a gun, they gave him multiple commands to drop his weapon and he did not. The officer chasing him shot once, and then when the man was on the ground and allegedly still wasn't dropping the gun, the officer shot again.

D.C. Fire confirmed that the man was transported to the trauma center at a local hospital due to the shooting, and is expected to survive his injuries.

Wright said the investigation so far has not shown whether the suspect fired a gun during the chase. He added that the woman who was being assaulted was in a relationship with the man who was shot. She was not hospitalized for her injuries, but Wright described the assault as "brutal."

"Domestic violence is a serious issue," Wright said during a press conference Friday.

Police say 29-year-old Rahman Mills has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of an unregistered firearm, assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

The officer involved has not been identified yet.