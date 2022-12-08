Victim in deadly Southeast DC shooting was installing solar panels when he was killed, police say

Police are still searching for the person who shot 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf.

WASHINGTON — A Baltimore man in D.C. for work was shot in killed in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday, and detectives are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible.

The shooting happened in broad daylight, around 3:41 p.m. That's when Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5100 block of Call Place Southeast for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim, later identified as 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore, Maryland, was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Investigators say the suspect in the shooting was captured by a nearby surveillance camera following the shooting and ask anyone who may recognize the person in the video to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

Detectives investigating this case could not say whether the shooting was random or if the suspect and Wolf knew each other.

Detective Kevin Kentish said Wolf was in Southeast D.C. for work. Kentish said at the time he was shot, Wolf was installing solar panels on a building in that area.

MPD offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia.