Woman dead after being struck on Indian Head Highway, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A woman is dead following a crash on Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County, police said.

Officers responded to the scene of the reported pedestrian collision at around 10:40 p.m. Monday night. Responding emergency crews found a woman unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene of the crash, according to police.

The highway was closed for several hours overnight Monday while investigators worked on the scene of the crash. The highway has since reopened in both directions, police said.

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.

FATAL PEDESTRIAN COLLISION: Officers responded around 10:40 pm for the report of a pedestrian collision. They located an adult female unresponsive, pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the striking car remained on the scene. pic.twitter.com/AkJZD1Q6oK — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 1, 2020

The woman who was struck has not yet been identified. No arrests have been made in the collision.

Additional details were not immediately available as of early Tuesday morning. Stick with WUSA9 for any updates.