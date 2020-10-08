x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

traffic

Maryland State Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash on John Hanson Highway

Lanes were blocked for hours overnight during the investigation.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on John Hanson Highway in Maryland, police said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, and lanes were blocked for several hours while authorities conducted the accident investigation. Lanes have since been reopened. 

Additional details were limited as of Monday morning. 

There is no lookout information for the striking vehicle at this time. The pedestrian who was struck and killed has not yet been identified. 

All lanes of Route 50/John Hanson Highway were blocked until about 5:15 a.m. on Monday while investigators worked on the scene of the crash. 

As we learn more details on this crash, we will update this story.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: VERIFY: Facebook page claims that if you have less than 10% body fat, coronavirus will not affect you

RELATED: Coronavirus updates: DC cases mostly plateau, mayor expected to update quarantine list Monday

RELATED: A party ended in tragedy, but why was it happening in the first place? | Reese's Final Thought

RELATED: Hot, humid Monday with stray thunderstorms