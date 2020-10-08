Maryland State Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash on John Hanson Highway

Lanes were blocked for hours overnight during the investigation.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on John Hanson Highway in Maryland, police said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, and lanes were blocked for several hours while authorities conducted the accident investigation. Lanes have since been reopened.

Additional details were limited as of Monday morning.

There is no lookout information for the striking vehicle at this time. The pedestrian who was struck and killed has not yet been identified.

All lanes of Route 50/John Hanson Highway were blocked until about 5:15 a.m. on Monday while investigators worked on the scene of the crash.