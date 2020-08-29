Man handcuffed, three people injured after car crashes into DC storefront in Northwest

A man was handcuffed and taken to a hospital and another person reportedly hit by a car was also taken away in an ambulance for treatment.

WASHINGTON — A man was arrested after the car he allegedly was driving hit a pedestrian walking outside of the Racers running store around 1821 14th Street in Northwest, DC.

A man was handcuffed and taken to a hospital and another person reportedly hit by a car was also taken away in an ambulance for treatment.

The car damaged the front doors of the store but did not go into the store itself, according to the police.

WUSA9 was on scene and filmed police arresting a male driver.

Police said that they are trying to determine if this was an accident or if the driver deliberately hit the pedestrian.