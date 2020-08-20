26-year-old woman struck, killed by car on Route 301 in Prince George's County

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, officials say.

BRANDYWINE, Md. — A 26-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brandywine Wednesday evening, Maryland State Police said.

The pedestrian crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the area of southbound U.S. Route 301, north of Cedarville Road, officials said.

An investigation into the incident revealed that 26-year-old Amy Howard walked into the travel portion of Route 301 and was struck by a traveling vehicle. Officials said the driver of the striking vehicle was moving from the center lane into the right lane when Howard walked from the right side of the road into the travel portion of the highway.

Police learned that Howard was crossing the highway in an area that was not fully lit and was about 300-feet away from an intersection that had a traffic signal and a crosswalk.

Howard was pronounced dead at the scene by Prince George's County Fire Department personnel.

The driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, officials said.

Troopers from the Forestville Barrack and units from the Prince George’s County Fire Department responded to the scene.

Crews shut down the roadway for hours to conduct the investigation.

Prince George’s County Police Department officers and personnel from the MDOT State Highway Administration assisted with the scene and traffic diversion around the area.