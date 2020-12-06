1 killed, another injured in pedestrian crash on Lee Highway in Fairfax County

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

FAIRFAX, Va. — A man is dead following a pedestrian crash on Lee Highway early Friday morning, Fairfax County Police said.

The fatal crash happened on southbound Lee Highway at Centreville Farms Road around midnight.

One pedestrian died at the hospital and another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, police said.

Southbound Lee Highway at Centreville Farms Road was closed and drivers were asked to seek alternate routes due to the investigation. The road has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.