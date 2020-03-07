Prince George's County police investigating fatal pedestrian collision in Temple Hills

Upon investigation, police say that a pickup truck was traveling southbound when the truck left the roadway and traveled on the sidewalk.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Prince George's County police are currently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that happened Thursday afternoon in Temple Hills.

Officers were called around 2:20 p.m. to the intersection of Old Branch Avenue and Allentown Road for a collision involving two pedestrians and multiple vehicles.

Upon arrival, one of the pedestrians -- Rosio Sanchez, 34, of Hyattsville -- was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Upon preliminary investigation, police said that a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Old Branch Avenue when the truck left the roadway and traveled on the sidewalk.

The pickup truck struck two pedestrians who were doing landscaping work on the sidewalk and continued traveling on the roadway, where the driver struck three additional vehicles.

The second pedestrian, a woman, was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries. One driver, whose car was struck by the pickup truck, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The remaining two drivers were not hurt. All involved drivers remained on the scene.