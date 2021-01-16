Police: 66-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

Montgomery County Police are looking for what is believed to be a 2007 or 2008 silver Nissan Altima or Sentra.

HILLANDALE, Md. — A 66-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Hillandale, Maryland, Friday night, Montgomery County Police said Saturday.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. at New Hampshire Avenue at Elton Road. Officers and Montgomery County Fire and rescue responded to a report of a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian.

According to the department's preliminary investigation, the 66-year-old pedestrian was crossing New Hampshire Avenue near Elton Road. A vehicle, believed to be a Nissan, was traveling south on New Hampshire Avenue approaching Elton Road and hit the man. Police say the man died from his injuries on scene, and the Nissan left.

Detectives are searching for the car, thought to be a 2007 or 2008 silver Nissan Altima or Sentra. The vehicle will have damage to the left front bumper and fender area, police said.

A description of the striking vehicle is provided in the photo below: pic.twitter.com/AxrBnGB1Au — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) January 16, 2021

Police have not yet identified the man killed in the crash. Additional details were not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the collision reconstruction unit at 240-773-6620.