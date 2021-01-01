'They were coming straight at me' | Police looking for hit and run driver in Braddock, Virginia

The vehicle slammed into the passenger side where her 10 pound dog was sitting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia woman and her beloved dog are lucky to be alive after being struck by a wrong-way driver.

Elina Yoo said she and her Maltese-Yorkie mix Onyx were traveling down Guinea Road near the Target in Braddock, Virginia, staring at a car barreling toward them. She blew her horn but that didn't stop the driver.

“They were just coming straight at me. That's when I panicked and I knew I had to swerve or else just you know, brace for head-on collision," she explained. Her quick action behind the wheel saved their lives. The vehicle slammed into the passenger side of Yoo's car. The impact forced both side air bags to deploy just over the dog bed where 10-pound Onyx was laying.

“I was just so concerned about my dog at this point because even he was on the side of the impact and he's so small,” she said. Remarkably, Onyx seems to be faring better than Yoo who just saw her doctor with pain and numbness in her right arm and fingers.

Fairfax County Police told WUSA9 officers arrived at the wreck just after 6:50 Wednesday evening. The driver had taken off, but several witnesses told police the dark-colored sedan turned right off Falmead Road into the wrong lane of Guinea.

Yoo is thankful but troubled that the driver is still on the run.