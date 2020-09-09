Police: Ashburn man hits woman with car while walking with kids

Loudoun County Sheriff's deputies say the suspect is facing charges of Attempted Malicious Wounding, Felony Protective Order Violation, and Felony Hit and Run.

ASHBURN, Va. — An Ashburn man is facing charges following a domestic-related incident Friday afternoon where he intentionally struck a pedestrian with his vehicle.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a parking lot in the 44600 block of Prentice Drive after receiving a call that an adult female had been struck by a vehicle.

The victim and several juveniles were walking to her vehicle in the parking lot, when the suspect, who officials said is related to the victim, struck her with his car – pinning her between the two cars.

The suspect fled the scene when bystanders stepped in to assist, police said. The juveniles were not physically injured.

Police have not yet identified the victim nor the juveniles involved.

A short time later, deputies received a call from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, who deputies said had located the suspect and his car on the Dulles Toll Road.

The suspect, according to deputies, had struck multiple vehicles before coming to a stop. He was transported to a local area hospital for treatment, where he currently remains hospitalized.

Police said he is facing charges of Attempted Malicious Wounding, Felony Protective Order Violation, and Felony Hit and Run. The victim was transported and later released from an area hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries.