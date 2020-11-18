PGPD: Person killed in Capitol Heights hit-and-run, investigation still underway

A person was killed after being hit by a vehicle in the 1700 block of Kenilworth Avenue in Capitol Heights

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A person was killed after being hit by a vehicle in the 1700 block of Kenilworth Avenue in Capitol Heights, said the Prince George's County Police Department in a tweet around 10 p.m.

This is under investigation as a hit-and-run, said the department in its tweet.

Traffic on the southbound lane of Kenilworth Avenue was shut down due to PGPD's investigation.

At this time, no vehicle or suspect information has been released.

It is not known also what led to the pedestrian being struck.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom and station.