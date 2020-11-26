63-year-old man killed in Fairfax County hit-and-run crash

It's the 14th pedestrian death in the county this year, police said.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 63-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained in a hit-and-run crash that happened Wednesday night, Fairfax County Police said in a release Thursday.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Backlick Road and Edsall Road in Fairfax County. Investigators say the man, identified as Daniel McKay, was crossing Backlick Road when a driver heading southbound on Backlick Road struck McKay. Detectives with Fairfax County's crash reconstruction unit said McKay was not in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

McKay was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue personnel. The driver involved left the scene and has not been found. Police say the investigation remains active and are asking for the public's help finding the driver.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone -1-866-411-TIPS ( 866-411-8477 ), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers“. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.

Fairfax County Police say this is the 14th pedestrian death in the county in 2020.