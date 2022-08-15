Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run

Authorities have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim who died from a hit-and-run in Bowie, Maryland on Aug. 11.

BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11.

Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.

Police add that the driver of the car continued to drive north on Collington Road after hitting Heredia. When police arrived at the scene she was pronounced dead.

Officials believe that the car is large and a dark color that has front-end damage. A suspect has not yet been identified by police for this incident.

Anyone who knows anything about this hit-and-run incident is asked by police to contact Cpl. Saunders or Sgt. Moten from the Bowie Police Department -Traffic Safety/Crash Reconstruction Unit at 240-544-5732, 240-544-5774 or 240-544-5770.