Police search for boat after a hit-and-run crash kills woman on 4th of July

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Maryland Natural Resource Police (MDNRP) are looking for a hit-and-run boat operator they say was responsible for a crash that left one woman dead after her boat was hit on the 4th of July.
A day of celebration turned deadly after a vessel hit another boat on the Magothy River Monday around 10 p.m.
Officers with MDNRP were called to the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County, Maryland after they were told that a white center console vessel, struck a Wellcraft boat while entering the Magothy River, according to officials.
The person operating the boat reportedly drove the boat away from the area after the crash and was last seen entering Deep Creek, in Cape St. Claire, Maryland.
Two people on the Wellcraft vessel, a woman and a man, were both injured in the crash, police said in a release. The woman, later identified as 63-year-old Laura Slattery, died from her injuries.
Officers are still searching for the striking vessel. The Maryland Natural Resources Police asks if anyone has information on the boat or the subjects operating it to please call 410-260-8888.
