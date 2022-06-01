Stafford hit and run suspect facing multiple charges including DUI

Witnesses reported that a black car with a wing on the back had been speeding through traffic before striking the rear of the Mazda.

A 26-year-old DUI suspect has been arrested after a hit and run in north Stafford Friday afternoon.

A deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to Garrisonville Road on the Jessica Cheney Bridge over Interstate-95, around 4 p.m., after receiving a report of the incident.

At the scene, a Mazda 3 with rear-end damage was located on the shoulder of the road.

Witnesses reported that a black car with a wing on the back sped through traffic before striking the rear of the Mazda.

As the suspect fled the scene, the front tag of their vehicle was left behind. The tag allowed the deputy to be able to quickly locate the vehicle, along with the fact that the significant front-end damage and a trail of smoke were easy to spot.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle on Clarke Hill Road. The driver was identified as Jesus Rodriguez of Stafford, Virginia.

A DUI investigation was conducted at the scene, and a deputy determined that Rodriguez was intoxicated.

Arrest warrants were issued for Rodriguez for DUI, felony hit and run, reckless driving, and no seatbelt, according to the sheriff's office.