Pedestrian hospitalized in Alexandria hit-and-run crash

Police say the pedestrian has life-threatening injuries.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from October 15, 2021.

A pedestrian is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Alexandria.

Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to the area of Route 1 and Huntington Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Responding officers found a pedestrian that had hit by a vehicle. Police say the striking vehicle left the scene of the crash.

Police are still searching for the vehicle involved.

Crash Reconstruction Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours overnight for the crash investigation, but roads have since reopened, police said.