1 dead, 1 hurt in Prince George's Co. crash

CLINTON, Md. — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly crash in Prince George's County Sunday evening.
Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dixon Drive and Piscataway Road in Clinton around 5:40 p.m.
Police found the driver of the car was dead on the scene of the crash. A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Officers have not determined the cause of the crash. Police ask anyone who may have information about the crash to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
The driver of the car has not been identified by police.
RELATED: Man crashes car into barricade near US Capitol, fires gun and fatally shoots himself, police say
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.