x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

1 dead, 1 hurt in Prince George's Co. crash

Police say the driver died, and a passenger was taken to the hospital.

More Videos

CLINTON, Md. — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly crash in Prince George's County Sunday evening.

Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dixon Drive and Piscataway Road in Clinton around 5:40 p.m.

Police found the driver of the car was dead on the scene of the crash. A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers have not determined the cause of the crash. Police ask anyone who may have information about the crash to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The driver of the car has not been identified by police.

RELATED: Police: 2 dead after SUV crashes into N. Carolina restaurant

RELATED: Ireland's Four Courts owner devastated by fiery crash that injured 15

RELATED: 2 dead, 2 hurt in Suitland Parkway crash

RELATED: Man crashes car into barricade near US Capitol, fires gun and fatally shoots himself, police say

RELATED: Here's why thieves are targeting airbags in the DC region | Verify

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out