1 dead, 1 hurt in Prince George's Co. crash

Police say the driver died, and a passenger was taken to the hospital.

CLINTON, Md. — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly crash in Prince George's County Sunday evening.

Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dixon Drive and Piscataway Road in Clinton around 5:40 p.m.

Police found the driver of the car was dead on the scene of the crash. A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers have not determined the cause of the crash. Police ask anyone who may have information about the crash to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.