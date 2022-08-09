Driver arrested after fleeing fatal single-vehicle crash in Herndon

Michael Escalante-Torre, 33, was charged with felony hit and run, according to police.

A driver has been arrested after running away from the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Herndon Sunday night.

Fairfax County Police responded around 11:35 p.m. to Dranesville Road, just north of Powells Tavern Place, to investigate the reported crash. At the scene, officers found the passenger of a Chevrolet Cruze, identified as 27-year-old Alexis Andy Quispe Arotinco, dead inside the vehicle.

A witness informed officers that they saw a man running from the scene before they arrived.

Officers began an extensive search for the driver with the help of the K9 unit and helicopter, but they were not found.

The driver of the Cruze, later identified as 33-year-old Michael Escalante-Torre, turned himself in at the Herndon Police Station Monday night.

Escalante-Torre was arrested and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with felony hit and run, according to police.

Through further investigation, it was determined that Ecalante-Torre was driving north on Dranesville Road in the Cruze at the time of the incident. The vehicle then entered the median striking a tree near the intersection of Powells Tavern Place.