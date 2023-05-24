Man found dead in Landover Hills; investigation underway

Police were called to the 6500 block of Annapolis Road for a report of a man passed out on the sidewalk.

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the sidewalk outside of a store in Landover Hills on Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m., police were called to the 6500 block of Annapolis Road for a report of a man passed out on the sidewalk.

When police and other first responders arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive on the sidewalk.

According to Landover Hills Police Chief Robert Liberati, the man had signs of trauma and said the death was not likely accidental.

Liberati did not say further if the death could be related to a shooting, stabbing or other act of violence.

"It's a very serious situation for us," Liberati said. "In Landover Hills, we don't have this type of situation that occurs very much. But luckily we have the county police that's going to come in and help us with the investigation."

No other details have been released.