Student shot over shoes in DC, police say

The student was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.

WASHINGTON — A police report shows a student was shot outside KIPP DC College Preparatory Monday after he refused to hand over his shoes and cell phone to two strangers.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the 1400 block of Brentwood Parkway Northeast for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a student had been shot in the arm.

According to a police report, two strangers approached the student and demanded his shoes and cell phone. When the victim refused, one of the suspects shot the student in his left forearm. Afterward, the suspects got into a car and drove away.

KIPP DC College Preparatory went into a lockdown stance and all students and staff were reported safe.

The school was closed the following day and reopened on Wednesday. Families were alerted that there would be mental health practitioners and mental health services available to all students. Additionally, students were told to expect to see an increased police presence at the school in the coming days.

