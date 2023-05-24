MPD: 15-year-old boy arrested for assault with a gun in SE DC

The teenager was taken into custody and charged after Monday's shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody after shooting at a victim and hitting their car in Southeast D.C.

At 4:17 p.m. on Monday, investigators say the suspect approached the victim, who was inside their car in the 1400 block of Bruce Place, Southeast.

Police say this is when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the victim, striking their car.

The suspect, later identified as a 15-year-old boy of Southeast, D.C., was apprehended and a gun was recovered by responding officers.

On Monday, May 22, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department arrested the teenager and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a license.

His identity is being withheld due to his age.

Detectives have not said what led up to the shooting or if the suspect and victim were known to each other.

WATCH NEXT: