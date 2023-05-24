Maryland teen arrested for shooting man to death at Wheaton Metro Station

A 14-year-old has also been arrested as an accessory to the deadly shooting.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Two teens are facing charges after a man was shot and killed on a train platform at the Wheaton Metro Station last week.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the metro station on Georgia Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Tenneson Vaughn Leslie, Jr. had been shot. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Police announced Wednesday that officers had arrested two teenagers in connection to the deadly shooting: a Gaithersburg 16-year-old believed to have pulled the trigger and a 14-year-old charged as an accessory.

Major Crimes detectives claim the teens were part of a group that was riding an escalator when they got into a fight with Leslie. Police say the fight escalated and the 16-year-old shot Leslie before boarding a train and leaving.

The teen was later identified as the shooter and was arrested at his home. He has been charged as an adult with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a loaded handgun.

The 14-year-old suspect has been charged with accessory after the fact, for his role in the death of Leslie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those involved.