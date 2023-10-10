'That's my family and friends' | Jewish community worries about what's happening both overseas and here at home

The Anti-Defamation League says antisemitic incidents continue to be a concern across the United States.

WASHINGTON — It has been a frightening and confusing time for many across the DMV watching what's unfolding overseas.

"There's no words to describe. that's my family and friends," said Dean Bagdadi.

He tells WUSA9 he's an Israeli who is working with the Jewish community in Northern Virginia. He says it's been hard to see what's happening back at home where so many of his loved ones are.

"The pictures, the videos are horrifying. Families are realizing their loved ones are dead from these images," he said.

He told WUSA9 one of those videos showed a young woman named Noa being kidnapped from a music festival.

"A friend of mine was at the party and she was kidnapped and her family found out by the video," he explained.

He says the Jewish community is scared right now, but it's not the first time.

"Unfortunately the Jewish people has been dealing with antisemitism for years now," said Bagdadi.

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), antisemitic incidents are up across the country. They say 2022 was the worst year for antisemitic incidents since they began recording incidents in 1979.

In Maryland, the ADL says they saw a 98% increase in antisemitic incidents between 2021 and 2022.

In February, there were at least nine antisemitic incidents reported at Montgomery County Schools.

Superintendent Monifa McKnight said in February, that the system had been hit by nine incidents at elementary, middle and high schools. She announced hate incidents will now be documented in a student's permanent record and parents will be called in to work on solutions.

In January of 2022, a man was arrested in connection to several drawings of swastikas found outside of Washington Union Station.

In September of 2023, the Fauquier County Public School District’s School Health Coordinator Pam Trude, mentioned having come under budget in the previous year. She went on to say that in order to continue coming in under budget, her department would have to penny-pinch. Trude directly named the Jewish community in her explanation as to how she went about saving the money.

"We look for sales. We Jew people down," she's heard saying at the meeting.

Fauquier County Superintendent Dr. Major Warner made a statement on Wednesday, addressing the inappropriate and offensive comments made about the Jewish community during a presentation.

He apologized and said that's not what this school board is about.

There have been many incidents that stand out to Bagdadi, like when swastikas were drawn on the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia in 2018. But what stands out even more he explained, is the way the community came together to support the Jewish community then, and how they're showing up now.