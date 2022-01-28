Union Station defaced with drawings of swastikas outside building

Authorities say an investigation is underway.

WASHINGTON — GRAPHIC WARNING: A Tweet below shows the vandalism at Union Station, which includes hate imagery.

Several drawings of swastikas were found outside of Washington Union Station Friday morning --- a day after Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The images of the swastikas appeared to have been marked on multiple sides of the pillars and columns of the building.

It remains unclear when the property damage happened.

At this time, Amtrak Police said that they and the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the property damage.

According to the ADL, in 2020, there were 2,024 reported antisemitic incidents throughout the country. It was the third-highest year on record since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979. Of the reported incidents, 751 of the cases were vandalism.

There are hand-drawn swastikas all over the entrance to Union Station in DC. Almost every column: pic.twitter.com/3lUk8iL7Cx — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) January 28, 2022

Thursday's International Holocaust Remembrance Day marked the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazis' Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland. An estimated one-third of world Jewry was annihilated by Nazi Germany and its allies.

With each passing year, the number of remaining Holocaust survivors continues to dwindle, and with it the country's living connection to those who endured one of the greatest atrocities in modern history.

The Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority, a government department, said that more than 15,000 survivors died in 2021.