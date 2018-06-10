FAIRFAX, Va. -- Swastikas were found spray-painted on the outside of the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Fairfax County police said.

Around 8 a.m. Saturday staff members found the swastikas spray-painted onto the building located at 8900 Little River Turnpike in Fairfax. Surveillance video shows that the suspect spray-painted the building around 4:30 a.m.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), condemned the vandalism targeting Jewish Community Center.

“Acts of anti-Semitic hate are part of a disturbing rise in bigotry targeting minority communities nationwide that must be confronted and rejected by Americans of all faiths and backgrounds,” said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper. “Our nation’s leaders must speak out in favor of mutual respect and reject the divisive rhetoric that can prompt such vile, bias-motivated incidents.”

(Photo: Fairfax County police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason District Police Station at 703-256-8035. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or calling 1-866-411-TIPS. They can also be sent in via text by texting “TIP187” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Text STOP to 274637 to cancel, or HELP to 274637 for help. Message and data rates may apply. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 if their information leads to an arrest.

© 2018 WUSA