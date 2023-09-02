Student says Walt Whitman High School 'retraumatized' her in handling of antisemitic incident with students

"I don't feel safe at school. I am terrified of these students," said freshman Rachel Barold. "I am scared of what they will do to me."

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Students have alleged another antisemitic incident at Walt Whitman High School in Montgomery County and this time they say the issue is threats from other students. At the same time, the school has "paused" an effort to resolve the matter between students who are also teammates on the debate team.

"I don't feel safe at school. I am terrified of these students," said freshman Rachel Barold. "I am scared of what they will do to me."



Barold says in December, around the same time someone spray painted "Jews Not Welcome" on the school's sign, two students on an out of town debate team trip talked about "luring Jews" to a remote island and "burning them at the stake."

She says they even listed her name as a Jew they would burn.



"I am terrified of going to school. I saw them in the hallways after I found out that I was on the hit list and I had to run to the bathroom to throw up," Barold said.



And, she says the school's response has only made the situation more painful.

"They retraumatized me and other students."



In an email to parents and students obtained by WUSA9, Whitman's Principal acknowledged on Thursday that the school had paused it's attempt to resolve the issue between the students.

"While the initial dialogue on Wednesday was helpful for some students, it is also clear to me that based on student and parent input that our initial efforts to implement restorative practices haven't effectively matched the scope of the harm caused by this incident and met the specific needs of our students," Principal Robert W. Dodd wrote.

School officials have not responded to WUSA9 requests for comment, but in that email Dodd said, "I want to emphasize in the strongest terms possible that antisemitic (sic) speech, actions, or symbols will not be tolerated at Walt Whitman High School."

Dodd said Friday the school will have special instructors and mental health providers on hand to help students process the harm they've experienced.

The Jewish Community Relations Council calls this incident "disturbing" and is also working with students and the school.