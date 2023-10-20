Fauquier Co. school official makes antisemitic comments during school board meeting

A Fauquier County school official is under fire for using antisemitic language during their last school board meeting.

On Wednesday, Fauquier County Superintendent Dr. Major Warner made a statement addressing the inappropriate and offensive comments made about the Jewish community during a presentation.

When discussing the budget for the school nurses, on Monday, September 11, the District’s School Health Coordinator Pam Trude, mentioned having come under budget in the previous year. She went on to say that in order to continue coming in under budget, her department would have to penny-pinch. Trude directly named the Jewish community in her explanation as to how she went about saving the money.

Word of Trude’s comment quickly circulated. Dr. Warner has since issued a letter to the community.

“The Fauquier County School Board and its leadership does not condone this type of behavior and language. I write to let our community know that this issue was addressed quickly and appropriately under our anti-discrimination and personnel policies," Warner said. "In closing, I believe that I speak for our community as a whole when I say that we must be respectful with our language and actions, to ensure every individual in our community feels valued and respected. Fauquier County is a special place, and we sincerely apologize to our community for the hurtful nature of these comments"

At this time it is unknown if Trude is still employed by the county. WUSA9 reached out to Doctor Warner for more details on how they planned on addressing this incident and received the following statement:

“Because this is a personal matter, at this point in time I am unable to discuss the matter further."

However, in the letter he issued, he says that they will address it at the school board's next meeting. The next meeting is currently scheduled for Tuesday, October 10, 2023.